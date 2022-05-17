Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,490 shares of company stock valued at $122,949 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,244,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 791,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 754,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 750,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,055. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $845.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

