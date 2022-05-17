Analysts Set Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target at $12.80

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,232. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.26. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

