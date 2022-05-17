Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $39.43

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Aramark stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 443.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

