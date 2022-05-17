Analysts Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) PT at GBX 77.50

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 77.50 ($0.96).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LON:CINE traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.01 ($0.30). 6,192,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.36. The firm has a market cap of £329.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 22.57 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.70 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

