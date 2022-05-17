Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target at $47.83

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,941,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,519. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

