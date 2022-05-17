Analysts Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) PT at $1,384.40

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,384.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,354.17) to €1,429.00 ($1,488.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,197.92) to €1,205.00 ($1,255.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,366.67) to €1,324.00 ($1,379.17) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,572.92) to €1,624.00 ($1,691.67) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.98. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $190.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.4578 dividend. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

