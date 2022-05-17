Analysts Set Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Target Price at $103.67

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

POFCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of POFCY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

