Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.44. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1,825,376 shares.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $165,231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

