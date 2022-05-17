APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.0266 on Major Exchanges

APIX (APIX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, APIX has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $400,557.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

