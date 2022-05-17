Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56. Approximately 5,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 946,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Appian by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

