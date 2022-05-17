Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 316,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 477,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,529. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

