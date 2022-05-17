Argon (ARGON) Trading 29.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Argon (ARGON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Argon has a market capitalization of $244,698.73 and approximately $35,447.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00035409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,769.22 or 1.76709843 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,775,345 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.