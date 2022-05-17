ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.60. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 3,218 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

