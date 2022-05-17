AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $362,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in AtriCure by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in AtriCure by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AtriCure by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. 313,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,182. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

