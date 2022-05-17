AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,306,000 after buying an additional 615,632 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,620,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,059,000 after buying an additional 2,378,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of T opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

