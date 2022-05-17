Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.35.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.41 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.