AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

AXTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

AXTI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,843. AXT has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AXT by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in AXT by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in AXT by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

