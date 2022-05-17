Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Independent Bank worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $402.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.