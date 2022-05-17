Bailard Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

