Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 951.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 502.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after buying an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,796,000 after buying an additional 1,975,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

