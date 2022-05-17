Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $125,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,869,000 after acquiring an additional 133,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BHP Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 930,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 400,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,178.15.

NYSE BHP opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

