Bailard Inc. Has $605,000 Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SmartFinancial worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

SMBK opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

