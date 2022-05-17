Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,636,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after acquiring an additional 961,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

ASO opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

