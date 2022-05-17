Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

