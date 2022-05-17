Bailard Inc. Invests $401,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in KB Home by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

