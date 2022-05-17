Bailard Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($71.25) to GBX 5,730 ($70.64) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.34) to GBX 5,600 ($69.03) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

RIO stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $4.785 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

