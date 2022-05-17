Bailard Inc. Sells 4,630 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($68.75) to €61.00 ($63.54) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($63.54) to €57.00 ($59.38) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.