Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 750,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,148,696. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

