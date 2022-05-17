Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Beam Global worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Beam Global by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Beam Global by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,341. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

