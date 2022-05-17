Beaxy Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (BXY)

Beaxy (BXY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market cap of $357,097.68 and $271.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,758,512 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

