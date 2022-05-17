Bioimpact Capital LLC Has $29.49 Million Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Bioimpact Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,646 shares during the quarter. Merus comprises about 5.4% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Merus worth $29,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.28. 467,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,856. Merus has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $708.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

