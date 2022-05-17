Bioimpact Capital LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Bioimpact Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences comprises 1.1% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Harmony Biosciences worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after acquiring an additional 309,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 82.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 186,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 158,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 475,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,542. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.62. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.