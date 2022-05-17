Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $20.06 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $20.06 or 0.00066113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $351.38 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00374631 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00072478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.