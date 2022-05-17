BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 15% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $2,727.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006111 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000293 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

