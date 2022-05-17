BitTube Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $572.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $207,478.18 and $572.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00580054 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 343,678,725 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

