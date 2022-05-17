BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.13. 360,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,660. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $589.02 million, a PE ratio of 837.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

