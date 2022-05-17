Blue Grotto Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 5.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

