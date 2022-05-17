Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for 3.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Onto Innovation worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 272,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

