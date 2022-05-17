Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 354,466 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 354,466 shares during the period. Chico’s FAS makes up about 1.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Chico’s FAS worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 19.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 2,018,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,476. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

