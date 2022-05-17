Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $12.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $594.81. 26,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,166. The firm has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $594.15 and a 200 day moving average of $591.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.70 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

