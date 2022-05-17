Brokerages Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. 28,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,047. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

