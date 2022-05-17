Brokerages Anticipate GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for GitLab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GitLab will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of GTLB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. 1,728,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,661. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

