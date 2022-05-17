Brokerages Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $26.20

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on APG. Bank of America began coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in APi Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 10,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. APi Group has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

