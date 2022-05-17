Brokerages Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Price Target at GBX 974.38

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 974.38 ($12.01).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.88) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($12.14) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.94) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON:BVIC traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 843.50 ($10.40). The stock had a trading volume of 424,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 817.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 868.20. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

