Brokerages Set BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Target Price at $20.17

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,487. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

