Brokerages Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $40.86

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CSIQ traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 50.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

