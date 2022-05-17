Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Price Target at $92.84

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $107.53. 47,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

