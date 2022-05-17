Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $22.50

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

FWRG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,211. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,732,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

