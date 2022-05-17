Brokerages Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Target Price at $15.00

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gamida Cell stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. 377,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $142.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

