Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target at $24.89

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $104,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,254.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,871.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,794,000 after purchasing an additional 118,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,703,000 after purchasing an additional 452,543 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 35,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

